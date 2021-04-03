First Full Trailer for WB's 'Space Jam 2: A New Legacy' with LeBron

"I know what you're looking for… a Dream Team!" Warner Bros has revealed the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited sequel Space Jam 2, also known as Space Jam: A New Legacy, directed by Malcolm D. Lee (of Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip, Night School). The original Space Jam first opened in the summer of 1996, combining live-action with Looney Toones animated characters. This time, NBA superstar LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes crew to escape a virtual space run by a rogue algorithm that won't let him out unless he plays basketball. The cast includes Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, plus lots of real NBA stars; along with voice-actors Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, Kath Soucie, Bob Bergen, and Gabriel Iglesias. This actually looks like a Tron sequel more than anything else, which is crazy but cool. I'm in, seems like it's going to be serious fun.

Here's the first full trailer (+ posters) for Malcolm D. Lee's Space Jam: A New Legacy, from YouTube:

When basketball champion and global icon LeBron James and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) – who dreams of being a video game developer – are trapped in a virtual space by a rogue algorithm named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the Al-G's digitized champions on the court. Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by prolific American producer / filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee, director of many films including The Best Man, Undercover Brother, Roll Bounce, Soul Men, Scary Movie V, The Best Man Holiday, Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip, and Night School previously. The screenplay is co-written by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance. The original Space Jam directed by Joe Pytka opened in 1996. Warner Bros will release Space Jam 2: A New Legacy in theaters nationwide starting July 16th this summer. First impression? Who's excited?