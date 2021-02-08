First Japanese Trailer for Adam Wingard's 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Movie

"The myths are real! There was a war…" Toho in Japan has debuted their own official Japanese trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, also known as ゴジラVSコング. in Japanese. This highly anticipated epic sequel to the recent Godzilla movies finally pits the two mega-monsters in a battle for the fate of the world. Warner Bros is also releasing this epic monster movie on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time, so you can enjoy it any way you wish. We featured the first official US trailer for this monster showdown a few weeks ago, as it's getting ready for release in March this year. Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir. This cut of the trailer has a few bit of new footage, including Godzilla slapping the crap out of Kong - returned later when he bashes 'Zilla on the head. I so cannot wait to see this.

Here's the first Japanese trailer for Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong, from Godzilla's YouTube:

You can also watch the original US trailer for Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong here, to see more footage.

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by America filmmaker Adam Wingard, director of the films A Horrible Way to Die, You're Next, The Guest, Blair Witch, and Death Note, as well as segments in the V/H/S films previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, from a story by Terry Rossio and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields; based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by Toho Co., LTD. Warner Bros will release Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters + on HBO Max starting on March 31st, 2021 coming up soon. Who's down?