First Look + 8mm Footage of Neill Blomkamp's Horror Film 'Demonic'

In 2020, Neill Blomkamp began shooting a secret horror film known only as Demonic. Time for a first look sneak peek! Last year it was revealed that filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, who lives up in Vancouver, Canada, decided to go out and shoot a low budget horror film in the woods during the pandemic summer. The title of the film is Demonic, but aside from a few hints here & there, not much is known about it - or what happens in it. The short synopsis: A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother & daughter are ruthlessly revealed. The film stars Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers. We now have two new photos and a fun little "behind-the-scenes 8mm" teaser to start building hype. There isn't much to this teaser, except a shot of Carly Pope floating, and some drones getting ready to film in the woods. Nonetheless, I'm still looking forward to seeing more of this.

Here's the behind-the-scenes 8mm footage teaser for Neill Blomkamp's Demonic, direct from YouTube:

A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller. Demonic is directed by South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, now based in Vancouver, director of the films District 9, Elysium, and Chappie previously, as well as the founder of Oats Studios and other various projects. Produced by Mike Blomkamp and Neil Blomkamp. Explaining the origins of the project (via EW.com): "Living out here in this slightly more rural area I was thinking we should self-finance something so that we could make something cool. For a long time, I've been really interested in films like Paranormal Activity, and lower budget stuff that is pretty terrifying, and so we just started working on this concept." IFC Midnight will release Neill Blomkamp's Demonic in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 20th this summer. Who's curious…?