First Look at Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up' with DiCaprio & Lawrence

"This will affect the entire planet." "I know, but it's like sooo stressful." Netflix has finally unveiled the first look teaser trailer for Don't Look Up, the epic new ensemble comedy from filmmaker Adam McKay, following his two outstanding political comedies The Big Short and Vice previously. The film tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. The satire plays on the idiocy of humanity and how people don't believe them and just mock them for trying to save the planet. I was wondering where the title comes from, now we know - it's a riff of the MAGA hats, stating "Don't Look Up" because, of course. Ohhhh McKay, it seems he nailed this. I am so excited to see more. The ensemble cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, with Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. "The stars get struck." A-ha. Check out the very brief tease below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, along with her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?! Don't Look Up is both written and directed by filmmaker Adam McKay, director of the films Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, The Big Short, and Vice previously. Netflix will debut Don't Look Up starting on December 24th, 2021 this fall. First impression? Who's in?