First Look at Baz Luhrmann's 2022 Elvis Movie Starring Austin Butler

Time for a first look at the upcoming Elvis movie! Director Baz Luhrmann tweeted out a very short teaser video with barely 15 seconds of footage of the new Elvis Presley movie he's working on. It was supposed to open this year, but they delayed it due to the pandemic and now it's scheduled for release in June 2022 next summer. "Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022," he tweeted. The film chronicles the life and career of rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler (from Yoga Hosers, The Dead Don't Die, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, "The Shannara Chronicles") as the musician. The massive cast includes Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, Luke Bracey, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dacre Montgomery, David Wenham, Richard Roxburgh, Kate Mulvany, Elizabeth Cullen, Natasha Bassett, with Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. The two shots of Elvis are from behind, so there's not much to see, but this is a good tease. I'm certainly curious to see more from this. The "TCB" at the end is a reference to Presley's band's name "Taking Care of Business" during their concert tour in 1969 - maybe that's what the movie will be titled, too?

Here's the first look teaser footage for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie, from YouTube (originally via Twitter):

Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis movie covers the rock legend’s growth from dirt-poor singer to global icon, seen through the prism of his complex relationship over two decades with manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks). Presley reached a level of stardom matched only by the Beatles before his death in 1977 at the age of 42. This currently untitled Elvis Presley project, formerly known as Kat King or also just Elvis, is directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, director of the movies Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, Australia, and The Great Gatsby previously. The screenplay is written by Sam Bromell, Baz Luhrmann, and Craig Pearce. Produced by Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Andrew Mittman, Schuyler Weiss, and Baz Luhrmann. Warner Bros is now ready to debut Luhrmann's Elvis movie in theaters everywhere starting on June 24th, 2022 coming up next summer. First impression? Who's in?