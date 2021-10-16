First Look at Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' in DC FanDome Teaser

It's time for DC FanDome weekend 2021! WB has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for Black Adam at the online event this weekend. The character was initially going to be introduced in David Sandberg's Shazam! movie, but they decided to make a standalone movie to focus on Black Adam's origin story itself. Other DC characters, including the Justice Society of America (JSA), will be a part of the plot. Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, an antihero from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years. He will become the archenemy of the superhero Shazam, and shares his powers from the ancient wizard of the same name. The cast also includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. This was supposed to start filming last year, but was delayed due to the pandemic. It finished shooting in the summer this year, and is now scheduled to open in July 2022 next summer. There's not much to this, but it is a nice first look teaser to get fans hyped.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Jaume Collet-Serra's Black Adam movie, direct from DC's YouTube:

You can also watch last year's concept art teaser for DC's Black Adam here, for the previous first look again.

Dwayne Johnson is set to star as the DC Comics anti-hero in this film. Created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck, the character is one of the archenemies of the superhero, Shazam and the nemesis of the Shazam Family. He is portrayed as a corrupted antihero attempting to clear his name and reputation. Black Adam is being directed by Catalonian filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, director of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Shallows, The Commuter, and also Disney's Jungle Cruise previously. The screenplay is written by Adam Sztykiel; based on the comic book & character created by C.C. Beck and Otto Binder. Produced by Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia; exec produced by Dwayne Johnson. Filming will begin this fall on the superhero movie. Warner Bros currently has Collet-Serra's Black Adam scheduled to open in theaters exclusively on July 29th, 2022 next summer. Thoughts?