First Look at Olivia Wilde's Film 'Don't Worry Darling' Arriving 2022

Hello, darling… New Line Cinema has revealed a first look teaser for the film Don't Worry Darling, the next feature directed by actress Olivia Wilde following her acclaimed debut Booksmart a few years ago. The mysterious suburban crime thriller film is now set to open in September 2022, delayed from initial plans for a release this year. There is not that much known abut this project so far. A 1950's housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets. The impressive ensemble cast features Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Harry Styles, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons, Kate Berlant, Dita Von Teese, Sydney Chandler, and Asif Ali. There's barely 12 seconds of footage in this first teaser, but it's plenty enough to get my attention. Huh. I wonder what exactly is going on in here…?

Here's the first look teaser for Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, direct from YouTube (via Twitter):

An unhappy housewife in the 1950s living in a utopian experimental community discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband hides a dark secret. Don't Worry Darling is directed by American actress / filmmaker Olivia Wilde, making her second feature film after directing Booksmart as her debut; she has also directed a few short films / commercials. The screenplay is written by Katie Silberman (writer of Set It Up, Isn't It Romantic, Booksmart), Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke. It's produced by Roy Lee, Katie Silberman, Olivia Wilde, and Miri Yoon. A Vertigo Entertainment and New Line production. WB's New Line Cinema will release Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling in theaters everywhere starting September 23rd, 2022 next year. Stay tuned for more updates - and follow @oliviawilde. First impression? Who's intrigued?