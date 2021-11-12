First Look at 'Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett' Special Doc

"Despite his lack of screen time, next to no dialogue – he's everywhere." Disney has revealed the official trailer for their new 20-minute documentary special called Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett. This fun film is a look back at how awesome Boba Fett is, not only in the original trilogy and especially Return of the Jedi, but how much fans have turned him into an iconic bounty hunter over the years. It's also a promotion for the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett series on Disney+, which is picking up where they left off in The Mandalorian and ROTJ, with Fett taking over the Hutt's realm on Tatooine. In the original ROTJ, Fett was played by British actor Jeremy Bulloch. In the prequels, Temuera Morrison played his father Jango, with Daniel Logan as a younger Boba. And now Temuera Morrison is taking over for the upcoming Book of Boba Fett series. This is a captivating little doc that covers so much, with tons of interviews & more.

Here's the preview (+ poster) for Disney+'s Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett on YouTube:

"The world was ready for this Bounty Hunter." A documentary special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett. Featuring new interviews with George Lucas, Ben Burtt, Joe Johnston, and others, the special traces the roots of the iconic character from his public debut in a set of white prototype armor to his resurrection in The Mandalorian Season 2. Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett is co-directed by filmmakers Bradford Baruh (also of Marvel Studios: Assembled) and Brian Kwan (also of Secrets of the Force Awakens). Produced by Jackson George and Kyle Rodri, and Frank Chiocchi and Lynne Hale. This was originally commissioned as part of a promotion for the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. If you're interested in watching Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, it's available for free on Disney+ streaming right now. Who's planning to watch this?