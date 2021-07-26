First Look Teaser for Almodóvar's 'Parallel Mothers' Playing in Venice

Almodóvar is back again! An early teaser trailer has debuted for the latest Pedro Almodóvar film, this one titled Parallel Mothers, originally known as Madres Paralelas. It was just announced as a Venice Film Festival premiering in a few months, and will open in the US later this year from Sony Pictures Classics. The film is another drama that centers on two mothers, portrayed by Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit, who both give birth on the same day. "With Madres Paralelas I return to the female universe, to motherhood, to the family," Almodóvar said earlier this year. "I speak of the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different." The film's cast also includes Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano, and Rossy de Palma. This teaser is dialogue free so everyone can enjoy it without any subtitles, to get a first look at what this film looks and feels like. And it seems as beautiful as always from Almodóvar.

Here's the first look teaser (+ photos) for Pedro Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers, direct from YouTube:

Two women, Janis & Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn't regret it and she is exultant. However, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors. The few words they exchange in these hours will create a very close link between the two, which by chance develops and complicates, and changes their lives in a decisive way. Parallel Mothers, originally known as Madres Paralelas in Spanish, is directed by beloved Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, of many films including Dark Habits, Matador, Law of Desire, Tie Me Up Tie Me Down, High Heels, All About My Mother, Talk to Her, Bad Education, Volver, Broken Embraces, The Skin I Live In, I'm So Excited, Julieta, Pain & Glory, and The Human Voice most recently. The script is also by Almodovar. This is premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival coming up this fall. Sony Classics will then release Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers in select US theaters on December 24th, 2021 late this year.