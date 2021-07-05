First Look Teaser for 'Daikaijyu no Atoshimatsu' About a Big Dead Kaiju

Now THIS is a cool concept for a film! A Japanese film called Daikaijyu no Atoshimatsu has unveiled a 30-second teaser trailer and while there isn't much, this is all about introducing us to the premise more than anything. The film is about a gigantic kaiju, basically a Godzilla monster, thas had died and its leftover body is now sitting and rotting in a city. According to early reports, the film is about "the unique threats that the corpse presents." The only other film that I can think of that deals with this is Pacific Rim 2, in which part of the plot is about collecting leftover kaiju parts. Daikaijyu no Atoshimatsu is set to open in Japan in 2022 and whenever we get to see any more footage, we'll post that, too. This stars Ryosuke Yamada and Tao Tsuchiya. It was shot in the Kanto region of Japan. There's not much to this - just a first look at some basic footage, but I am more than curious and I hope this shows up at some festivals soon. Get a first look below.

Here's the first teaser (+ poster) for Satoshi Miki's Daikaijyu no Atoshimatsu, on YouTube (via Dread):

A large monster attacks Japan but dies suddenly. It’s only a matter of time that a gas explosion will take place from the carcass of the monster, which could cause the country to collapse. Arata Tatewaki (Ryosuke Yamada) is assigned to lead a special force team into the critical area. Yukino Amane (Tao Tsuchiya) appears in front of Arata Tatewaki. She is the secretary to the environment minister and also the ex-fiancee of Arata Tatewaki. Daikaijyu no Atoshimatsu is both written and directed by Japanese filmmaker Satoshi Miki, of the films 68 Films, In the Pool, Turtles Swim Faster Than Expected, Damejin, Adrift in Tokyo, Instant Swamp, It's Me It's Me, and Louder! Can't Hear What You're Singin', Wimp! previously. A joint collaboration between movie studios Toei & Shochiku. Miki's Daikaijyu no Atoshimatsu is set to open sometime in Japan starting 2022 - no other release dates have been set yet. First impression? Who's down?