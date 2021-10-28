First Look Teaser for Henry Selick's Stop-Motion 'Wendell and Wild'

"Do it again." Netflix has revealed a fun early teaser trailer in the form of a "YouTube playlist" for the stop-motion animated film from director Henry Selick, who hasn't made any new film since Coraline in 2009. This time he's teaming up with Jordan Peele, who is producing and co-wrote the screenplay with Selick and is providing one of the voices in the film, for a new stop-motion feature in the works at Netflix. Wendell & Wild is about two hellishly funny personal demons of a teen named Kat, which face off against a nun and a pair of goth teens. The teaser is actually a YouTube music playlist, featuring songs playing with an animated boombox. "Keep an eye on the boombox for new tracks, new sneak peeks, and more punk stuff." The only voice cast announced so far: Jordan Peele & Keegan-Michael Key. It has been way too long since we've seen a new Henry Selick stop-motion film! Can't wait to see more from this soon. For now, enjoy the music.

Here's the first look teaser "playlist" for Henry Selick's film Wendell and Wild, from Netflix's YouTube:

From the 🧠s behind CORALINE & GET OUT, meet WENDELL & WILD (Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele), the hellishly funny demons of a teen named Kat. Directed by Henry Selick, co-written by Selick & Peele, coming to Netflix in 2022. Keep an 👁 on the boombox: https://t.co/8EE39prpjU pic.twitter.com/MGzDKrxEdL — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 28, 2021

Short synopsis out now: Two demon brothers face off against a nun and a pair of goth teens. YouTube description for this video: "Kat's playlist features Afro punk tracks by: Sate, Big Joanie, Nafets, Bad Brains, Death, and more. Enjoy and don't mind the occasional demonic possession of her Cyclops boombox." From the mad geniuses that brought us Coraline & Get Out… meet Wendell & Wild (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key + Jordan Peele), the hellishly funny personal demons of a teen named Kat. Wendell and Wild is directed by acclaimed American animation filmmaker Henry Selick, director of the films The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, Monkeybone, and Coraline previously. The screenplay is co-written by Henry Selick & Jordan Peele. Produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele, and Henry Selick. Netflix will debut Selick's Wendell and Wild sometime in 2022 - stay tuned for an exact date. Who's down?