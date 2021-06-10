First Look Teaser for Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'tick, tick...BOOM!' Film

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut called tick, tick…BOOM!, or Tick, Tick… Boom, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. Right on the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist living in New York City. "With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?" The film stars Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, with Emmy & Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. This looks GREAT! Just a quick first look teaser, but I'm all for this. Can't wait to see more! I love these kind of personal stories retold. Dive right in.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's tick, tick…BOOM!, from Netflix's YouTube:

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. With the clock now ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have? tick, tick…BOOM! is directed by the acclaimed actor / writer / filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda, making his feature directorial debut after directing mostly for the stage previously. The screenplay is written by Steven Levenson, based on the original stage play by Jonathan Larson. Netflix will debut Miranda's tick, tick…BOOM! streaming sometime later this fall. Stay tuned for an exact release date. Who's down for this?