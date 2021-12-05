First Look Teaser for New 2022 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Movie

"In 2022, the face of madness returns." Netflix has surprisingly debuted the first look teaser trailer for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, another sequel, out in February. This one is officially titled The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and will be streaming on Netflix starting in February of 2022. This project has been in development for a while, with the teaser poster (below) unveiled last year. After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends that accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Much like this year's Ghostbusters, this is a direct sequel to Tobe Hooper's original 1974 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Leatherface only gets angry when people come to his home. This stars Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Alice Krige, Jacob Latimore, Nell Hudson, Jessica Allain, Sam Douglas, William Hope, Jolyon Coy. There's not much footage out yet, but there's enough to whet your appetite. It looks gnarly! Fire it up.

First look teaser (+ poster) for David Blue Garcia's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, from YouTube:

This new Texas Chainsaw Massacre takes place years after the shocking events of the original, in a setting where Leatherface hasn’t been seen or heard from since. The film seeks to pick up where the Hooper and Kim Henkel film initially left off, bringing the most notorious horror franchise back to life in the same bold and provocative manner that it was first introduced to the world. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, formerly known as just Texas Chainsaw Massacre (sans The), is directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker David Blue Garcia, directing his second feature film after making Tejano previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Thomas Devlin, from a story by Fede Alvarez & Rodo Sayagues. Produced by Fede Alvarez, Pat Cassidy, Ian Henkel, Kim Henkel, Rodo Sayagues, Shintaro Shimosawa. Netflix will debut the new The Texas Chainsaw Massacre starting February 18th, 2022 this winter. Looking good? Excited to see more?