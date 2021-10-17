DC FanDome Teaser for Sandberg's Sequel 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

"Bigger action sequences, bigger set pieces." Get a first look at the Shazam! sequel in the works. During the DC FanDome event this weekend, Warner Bros also revealed a first look at David F. Sandberg's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a sequel to his 2019 superhero comedy starring Zachary Levi. Not too much is known about this sequel yet, except that Shazam will be battling Hespera & Kalypso, and will have a whole new "superhero family" on his side. In addition to Levi, the new cast features Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, and Marta Milans; along with Djimon Hounsou, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer returning from the first one. This teaser is more of a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel, showing tiny bit of footage, concept art, B-roll, and shots of them filming. This actually looks good so far, the first one was quite fun. I hope it doesn't get too cheesy with these goddesses.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for David F. Sandberg's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, from YouTube:

Shazam takes on Hespera & Kalypso, daughters of the Greek god Atlas. This is a sequel to Shazam! (2019) and it will be the 14th movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). No other plot details are revealed. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is directed by Swedish filmmaker David F. Sandberg, of the films Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation, Shazam!, as well as the experimental I Flip You Off for Four Hours, plus tons of other shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Henry Gayden (Earth to Echo, Shazam!, There's Someone Inside Your House). It's produced by Geoff Johns and Peter Safran. Filming was completed this summer in Atlanta, Georgia. Warner Bros currently has Sandberg's Shazam! Fury of the Gods scheduled to release in theaters starting on June 2nd, 2023 in two years. Stay tuned for more. First impression? Excited already?