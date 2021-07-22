First Look Teaser for Satire 'Official Competition' with Cruz & Banderas

"It's not the first time I've worked with an idiot." Yes!! This is going to be amazing. An early teaser trailer has debuted for a film titled Official Competition, which is riffing on film festivals and art house films and making fun of them. The film is a satire from two Argentinian filmmakers and co-stars the powerhouse duo Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. From this first look, it could be described as The Square but for festivals, making fun of them and how ridiculous all the films are playing in the "official competition." A wealthy businessman hires a famous filmmaker to make a smash hit film. "Through a series of increasingly eccentric challenges set by Lola, Felix and Iván must face not only each other, but also their own legacies." Also starring Irene Escolar, Melina Matthews, Oscar Martínez, Pilar Castro, Manolo Solo, and Karina Kolokolchykova. Oh I am ALL about a film that skewers and makes fun of festivals and the indie film world, this is going to be hilarious. I cannot wait to see more from this! Check out the first look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Mariano Cohn & Gastón Duprat's Official Competition, from YouTube:

In search of significance and social prestige, a billionaire businessman decides to make a film to leave his mark. To do so, he hires the best: a stellar team formed by famous filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and two renowned actors, both enormously talented, but with even bigger egos: the Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) and radical theater thespian Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez). Both legends, but not exactly the best of friends. Through a series of increasingly eccentric challenges set by Lola, Felix and Iván must face not only each other, but also their own legacies. Official Competition is co-directed by the Argentinian filmmakers Mariano Cohn (4×4) & Gastón Duprat (My Masterpiece), both co-directors of the films The Artist, The Man Next Door, and Querida voy a comprar cigarrillos y vuelvo previously. The screenplay is written by Mariano Cohn & Gastón Duprat and Andrés Duprat. This will premiere at both the 2021 Venice & Toronto Film Festivals this fall, and it will likely stop by a few other film festivals, too. It's then opening in theaters in Spain + Latin America this year, but there's no US release set. First impression?