First Look Teaser Trailer for Soderbergh's Crime Film 'No Sudden Move'

"Do you think I'm a schemer?" WB + HBO Max have unveiled the first teaser trailer for No Sudden Move, the latest Steven Soderbergh film following Let Them All Talk earlier this year, as well as his gig directing the 2021 Academy Awards show. The film will be premiering at the upcoming 2021 Tribeca Film Festival as a Centerpiece Gala selection. A group of criminals brought together under mysterious circumstances must quickly figure out how work together to uncover what's really going on when the simple job goes completely sideways. The "outdoor premiere" of director Soderbergh's new crime drama, which stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, with Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig "muMs" Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke, will take place at The Battery in New York City on Saturday, June 18th. I really dig this old school teaser with the scratchy title cards introducing all of the main characters. Still no idea what it's about it, but I'm intrigued.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move, direct from HBO Max's YouTube:

An all-star cast. A not-so-perfect heist. The story centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. No Sudden Move is directed by American (indie) filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, of films including Sex Lies and Videotape, Out of Sight, Traffic, Ocean's 11, 12 & 13, Solaris, The Good German, Che, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant, Contagion, Haywire, Magic Mike, Side Effects, Behind the Candelabra, Logan Lucky, Unsane, High Flying Bird, The Laundromat, and Let Them All Talk previously. The screenplay is written by Ed Solomon (Imagine That, Now You See Me, Bill & Ted Face the Music). This will premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival as a Gala Centerpiece coming up next month. WB will then debut Soderbergh's No Sudden Move streaming on HBO Max starting July 1st, 2021 this summer. Who's in?