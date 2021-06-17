First Look Teaser Trailer for Aardman's Adorable 'Robin Robin' Film

"Can we keep her?!" Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for the new stop-motion creation from Aardman Animations called Robin Robin. It will premiere as a "work-in-progress" at the Annecy Film Festival this month, and is scheduled to arrive on Netflix this November. Described as a stop-motion animated "future Christmas classic." Created by its Directors Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, Robin Robin is the endearing story of a robin (voiced by Bronte Carmichael) who is adopted by a family of burglar mice when her egg rolls into a rubbish dump. She sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse, but ends up discovering who she really is. Both Gillian Anderson & Richard E. Grant are among the voice cast in this charming stop-motion animation about a robin who goes on a journey of self-discovery after being raised by a family of mice. The character design in this is just so cute! I love it already.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Daniel Ojari & Michael Please's Robin Robin, from Netflix's YouTube:

When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin (voiced by Bronte Carmichael) is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is. This 30-minute short film is described as a "charming" animated holiday special hatching this fall. Robin Robin is created and co-written and co-directed by animation filmmakers Daniel Ojari (Slow Derek, Alan the Infinite) & Michael Please ("Elliott from Earth"), working together for their first time. It's produced by Helen Argo. Made by Aardman Animations based in Bristol, UK. Netflix will debut Aardman's Robin Robin streaming on Netflix starting November 27th, 2021 later this fall. First impression? Lovely?