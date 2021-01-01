First Look Teaser Trailer for 'Black Wood' South Dakota Western Film

"So as you travel forth from here, please take caution… There are many legends about the Black Wood…" R.E.C. Entertainment has released an early first look teaser trailer for an indie western horror-thriller titled Black Wood, from filmmaker Chris Canfield making his feature directorial debut. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or anywhere else, but it is expected to debut soon this year. The film is about Dowanhowee, a Native American Sioux woman, who evades the notorious Dutch Wilder Gang after they murder her family by escaping into the uncharted Black Wood Forest. Once inside, they quickly discover they must help each other for they have unknowingly awoken an ancient ravenous creature – known as The Wendigo. Starring Tanajsia Slaughter as Dowanhowee, along with Bates Wilder, Stelio Savante, David Fralick, and Glenn Morshower. It's only a quick 30-sec teaser, but the footage does look good and sufficiently brutal.

Here's the first look teaser trailer (+ poster) for Chris Canfield's Black Wood, direct from Vimeo:

After her family is murdered, Dowanhowee, a Sioux woman, travels alone into the ever expanding West. She stumbles upon a decrepit town and crosses paths with a notorious outlaw group known as the Dutch Wilder Gang. She discovers one of the men riding a horse belonging to a member of her slain family. Dowanhowee takes revenge on the horse thief and evades them by running into the uncharted Black Wood Forest. Once inside this mysterious land, the Dutch Wilder Gang capture Dowanhowee and after a cruel interrogation the men find value in her, and force her to help them with their mission: to find a hidden vein of gold. Not long into their journey, they soon discover they must work together and fight for their lives as they have unknowingly awaken an ancient ravenous creature known as The Wendigo. Black Wood is both written & directed by American filmmaker Chris Canfield, also a production designer now making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals yet, but may show up somewhere soon. The film will debut sometime in 2021 - stay tuned. Visit the official website.