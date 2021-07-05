First Look Trailer for Awesome Japanese 'Star Wars: Visions' Animes

"I am happy I directed a Star Wars episode as my final work." Whoaaaa this looks incredible!! Disney has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for a new series of short films titled Star Wars: Visions - arriving this September. Everyone knows that George Lucas was inspired by Akira Kurowasa while making the original Star Wars movies. Disney has decided to finally go to Japan to let Japanese filmmakers tell their own Star Wars stories. Star Wars: Visions is a series of nine entirely original SW short films made by seven different anime studios from Japan. "Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away." It seems they gave them creative freedom to tell any kind of story any way they want, and the results are jaw-dropping, unlike anything we've seen set in the Star Wars universe before. Anime fans NEED to see this. The first look video is more of a promo with interviews and behind-the-scene glimpses, without any finished footage yet, but I cannot wait to view more of this already.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Visions, direct from SW's YouTube:

Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to Star Wars: Visions, a collection of animated Original Short Films. As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio. The anime studios revealed were Kamikaze Douga - The Duel, Geno Studio (Twin Engine) - Lop and Ochō, Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) - Tatooine Rhapsody, Trigger - The Twins & The Elder, Kinema Citrus - The Village Bride, Science Saru - Akakiri & T0-B1, and Production IG - The Ninth Jedi. Each studio will use their signature animation & storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away. Disney will debut the Star Wars: Visions short film series streaming on Disney+ starting September 22nd, 2021. The series is developed by Lucasfilm, and produced by Qubic Pictures' Justin Leach and Kanako Shirasaki.