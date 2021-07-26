First Look Trailer for Crazy Polish Film 'Bird Talk' by Xawery Żuławski

Time to let loose!! Take a look at this. A first look teaser trailer has dropped for a crazy Polish film called Bird Talk, made by Polish filmmaker Xawery Żuławski shooting an unrealized script by his father, the late master Andrzej Żuławski (who passed away in 2016). The film initially premiered in 2019 at a few film festivals in Europe, but is just now showing up in the US. The Museum of Moving Image in NYC is hosting a screening later this month of the film as part of their First Look 20/21 screening series this summer. It tells the story of brothers, couples and friends, all trying to find a place in contemporary Warsaw. Intellectuals, teachers, musicians and painters, all barely making ends meet, but nevertheless intent on improving their country. Starring Sebastian Fabijański, Eryk Kulm Jr., Jaśmina Polak, Sebastian Pawlak, Żaneta Palica. MoMI describes the "frenetic, verbose" film as having "a headlong, anarchic spirit that honors the elder Żuławski’s legacy while also feeling entirely of the moment." Sounds like thrilling provocative cinema.

Here's the first look US trailer (+ poster) for Xawery Żuławski's Bird Talk, direct from MoMI's YouTube:

Working from an unrealized script originally written by his father, the late master Andrzej Żuławski, Xawery unleashes a wild, urgent, friskily entertaining explosion of cinema, set in a society increasingly leaning towards conformity, faith, & reactionary politics. Frenetic, referential, unapologetically verbose, stylistically elastic, spilling into hybrid nonfiction in sometimes shocking ways, Bird Talk has a headlong, anarchic spirit that honors the elder Żuławski’s legacy. Bird Talk, originally known as Mowa Ptaków in Polish, is directed by up-and-coming Polish filmmaker Xawery Żuławski, director of the films Chaos and Snow White & Russian Red previously, as well as TV work including episodes of "True Law" and "Diagnoza". The screenplay is written by the late filmmaker Andrzej Zulawski, father of Xawery. This initially premiered at the New Horizons Film Festival in Poland in 2019. It's next showing as part of the First Look 20/21 series at the Museum of Moving Image in NYC later this month. Stay tuned for more updates. Anyone interested?