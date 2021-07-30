First Look Trailer for Neus Ballús' Catalan Comedy 'The Odd-Job Men'

"Nowadays, people… they just don't do things right." ScreenDaily has revealed the first promo trailer for an indie comedy from Catalonia called The Odd-Job Men, at least that's the English version of the title. The original Catalan title is Sis Dies Corrents, which translates directly to Six Current Days. It's premiering at both the Locarno and Toronto Film Festivals this fall, which makes this a good discovery already. The story follows three handymen who spend a week going from door-to-door in Barcelona to fix whatever is broken. "A peculiar team of three handymen has to face a series of eccentric clients. Their everyday job becomes a surrealist and exhilarating experience." The indie film stars Mohamed Mellali, Valero Escolar, and Pep Sarrà. I had a good feeling this might be pretty good and honestly it looks fantastic so far. It's not often we ever see a film about handymen, but here we go and this looks astute and quite amusing. Check it out below.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Neus Ballús' The Odd-Job Men, direct from YouTube:

A peculiar team of three handymen has to face a series of eccentric clients. Their everyday job becomes a surrealist & exhilarating experience. To get through his week probationary contract, a young Moroccan plumber must deal with equally eccentric colleagues and customers. Valero, his superior, doubts Moha has what it takes, or that customers will accept a Moroccan worker. Maybe six days is not enough time for someone to overcome their prejudices. But it might be enough to discover that we must live together. The Odd-Job Men, originally known as Sis Dies Corrents (Six Current Days) in Catalan, is directed by Catalan filmmaker Neus Ballús, director of the films The Plague and Staff Only previously, as well as a few shorts and TV series. The screenplay is written by Neus Ballús & Margarita Melgar. This is premiering at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival and Toronto Film Festival this fall. No other release dates have been set - stay tuned.