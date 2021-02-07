First Look TV Spot for M. Night Shyamalan's Mysterious Thriller 'Old'

"There's something wrong with this beach!" Universal has released the first 30-sec spot during the Super Bowl for M. Night Shyamalan's movie Old, that he was filming last year even during the pandemic. This is our first look at any footage from this thriller, which is an adaptation of the graphic novel titled "Sandcastle" by Pierre Oscar Lévy & Frederik Peeters. Shyamalan's mystery takes place entirely on one secluded tropical beach. A family on a tropical holiday discover that the beach where they are relaxing is somehow making everyone turn older and older by the minute. The full ensemble cast (because they've got to cover people at many ages!) includes Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Kathleen Chalfant, Alexa Swinton, Nolan River, Kylie Begley, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff, Emun Elliott, and Thomasin McKenzie. Not only is that one hell of a cast, but this looks very freaky so far. I'm already looking forward to seeing more footage.

Here's the first look Big Game TV Spot (+ poster) for M. Night Shyamalan's Old, direct from YouTube:

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly… reducing their entire lives into a single day. Old is directed by American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, of the movies Praying with Anger, Wide Awake, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender, After Earth, The Visit, Split and Glass previously, as well as the new TV series "Servant". The screenplay is also written by Shyamalan, based on the graphic novel "Sandcastle" by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. Produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Marc Bienstock. Universal will release Shyamalan's Old in theaters nationwide starting on July 23rd, 2021 this summer. First impression? So who's curious?