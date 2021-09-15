First Netflix Trailer for Brazilian Drama '7 Prisoners' Set in São Paulo

"I did you all a favor, and now you owe me money." Netflix has revealed the trailer for a Brazilian drama titled 7 Prisoners, which just premiered at both the 2021 Venice and Toronto Film Festivals this month. Produced by the Oscar-nominated filmmakers Fernando Meirelles (City of God) and Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger), the film is the second feature from director Alexandre Moratto (Sócrates), who confirms his status as a "major new voice of Brazilian cinema." To provide a better life for his family in the country, 18-year-old Mateus accepts a job in a junkyard in São Paulo for his new boss. But when he and a few others become trapped in the dangerous world of human trafficking, he will be forced to decide between working for the very man who imprisoned him or risk his and his family's future. Described as "a tense thriller, one that deepens into a masterful study of power, solidarity and betrayal." This stars Christian Malheiros, Bruno Rocha, Vitor Julian, Lucas Oranmian, Cecília Homem de Mello, Dirce Thomaz, along with Rodrigo Santoro. I recently saw this and it's very good, a tough look at life on the street in São Paulo.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexandre Moratto's 7 Prisoners, from Netflix's YouTube:

18-year-old Mateus (Christian Malheiros) hopes to provide a better life for his working-class family in the countryside. Accepting a new job in São Paolo, he is shuttled into the city with a handful of other teenage boys from his town, unaware of what awaits them: exhausting work in a scrapyard and their identity cards seized by a vicious taskmaster and exploiter, Luca (Rodrigo Santoro), who threatens them with the unthinkable if they try to escape. But, as Mateus learns, even the boss has a boss. And if he wants to find a way out, what will he have to become? 7 Prisoners is directed by the up-and-coming Brazilian-American filmmaker Alexandre Moratto, making his second feature after Socrates previously, as well as numerous short films. The screenplay is by Thayná Mantesso and Alexandre Moratto. It's produced by Ramin Bahrani, Fernando Meirelles, Alexandre Moratto, Andrea Barata Ribeiro, and Bel Berlinck. This just premiered at both the 2021 Venice and Toronto Film Festivals this year. Netflix will debut Moratto's 7 Prisoners in select US theaters + streaming starting in November 2021 coming soon this fall. First impression? Interested?