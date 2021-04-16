First Official Trailer for Australian Shark Survival Horror 'Great White'

"It's still out there… And it's close." Kicks Australia has revealed the first official trailer for yet another new shark horror movie titled Great White, this time made in Australia where most Great White Sharks roam. A blissful tourist trip quickly turns into a nightmare when five passengers on a seaplane become stranded miles from shore. In a desperate bid for survival the group try to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing terror lurking just beneath the surface. Starring Katrina Bowden, Aaron Jakubenko, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Tim Kano, and Te Kohe Tuhaka. This has the same vibe as The Shallows or The Reef, with survival sitting in the ocean being the focus of the narrative. And there's not one, but TWO, big bad sharks out to get them. Scary stuff. This film looks like it might be seriously thrilling.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Martin Wilson's Great White, direct from YouTube:

A fun filled tourist flight to a remote atoll turns into a nightmare for five passengers when their seaplane is destroyed in a freak accident and they are trapped on a raft, 100 miles from shore with man-eating sharks lurking beneath the surface. Great White is directed by Australian filmmaker Martin Wilson, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films and lots of commercials work previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Boughen. Produced by Neal Kingston, Michael Robertson, and Pam Collis. The film is set to open in The Netherlands & Singapore this May, and will debut sometime soon in Australia. No US release has been announced yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who is scared already?