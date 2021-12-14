Official Trailer for DreamWorks' 'The Bad Guys' About Five Criminals

"You ever wonder what it'd be like if the world wasn't scared of us?" DreamWorks Animation has unveiled the first official trailer for The Bad Guys, their next new animation movie arriving in spring, adapted from the Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey. Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula hatch a plot to pull off the ultimate heist. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade, an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they've been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he's always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become… The Good Guys? The cast features Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein. This looks quite fun, though excessively cheesy with too many ideas borrowed from other spy/heist movies. But it might be good? I do dig the style in here.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Pierre Perifel's The Bad Guys, direct from YouTube:

In this action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens. Never have there been 5 friends as infamous as The Bad Guys: dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), the chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused "muscle" Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and the sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), aka "Webs." But when, after years of countless heists and being the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. The Bad Guys is directed by animation filmmaker Pierre Perifel, making his feature debut after a few shorts previously, and lots of work as an animator at DreamWorks. The screenplay is by Etan Cohen and Hilary Winston, adapted from the Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey. Universal will debut The Bad Guys in theaters starting on April 22nd, 2022 next spring.