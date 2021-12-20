MOVIE TRAILERS

First Official Trailer for Robert Eggers' Brutal 'The Northman' Film

by
December 20, 2021
The Northman Trailer

"Your strength breaks men's bones." Yes! Unleash the Vikings! Focus Features has revealed the first official trailer for The Northman, the latest epic thriller from filmmaker Robert Eggers - of The Witch and The Lighthouse previously. For this one, they built a gigantic, authentic Viking town up in Northern Ireland to film the feature. The Northman is an epic historical thriller, co-written by Eggers with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. Set at the turn of the 10th century in Iceland, it stars Alexander Skarsgård as Viking prince Amleth, who sets out on a mission of revenge after his father is murdered. Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Ralph Ineson, Ethan Hawke, & Willem Dafoe also star. We've been waiting to see footage from this! An epic cast for an epic story. This looks super gnarly, holy shit! Even more intense than I was expecting. Eggers always rocks! Looks like Vikings we haven't seen since 13th Warrior or Valhalla Rising.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Eggers' The Northman, direct from YouTube:

The Northman Poster

From acclaimed director Robert Eggers, The Northman is an epic revenge thriller that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father. After a delay due to the pandemic, filming started in August, 2020 at Torr Head, County Antrim, and Ballygally near Larne in Northern Ireland. The Northman is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Robert Eggers, director of the films The Witch and The Lighthouse, as well as a few shorts; he also worked as a production designer. The screenplay is written by Sjón and Robert Eggers. It's produced by Mark Huffam, Lars Knudsen, and Arnon Milchan. This hasn't been set to premiere at any film festivals or elsewhere, so far. Focus Features will release Eggers' The Northman in select US theaters on April 22nd, 2022 coming this spring. First impression? Who's down?

