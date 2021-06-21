First Promo Trailer for Julia Ducournau's 'Titane' Premiering in Cannes

Neon has unveiled a promo teaser trailer for the the film Titane, the second feature film made by acclaimed French filmmaker Julia Ducournau following her horror hit Raw a few years ago. There is not much of a synopsis available yet, only that "Titane" means "A metal, highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys often used in medical prostheses due to pronounced biocompatibility." There's clearly a lot of crazy things going on in this! It stars Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon - seen prominently throughout this teaser. Along with Garance Marillier and Laïs Salameh. The French description also adds: "After a series of unexplained crimes, a father finds his son who has been missing for 10 years." Even without any idea what's going on in all this footage, I am very interested in this and all the intense moments in this trailer. Titane is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Competition in just a few weeks.

Here's the first promo trailer for Julia Ducournau's Titane, direct from Neon's YouTube:

The only official synopsis available for this so far: "TITANE: A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due to its pronounced biocompatibility." Titane is both written and directed by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, directing her second feature film after making the indie hit Raw previously. It's produced by Jean-Christophe Reymond, and executive produced by Christophe Hollebeke. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year, playing in the main Competition section. The film is already set to open in France starting on July 14th this summer. No US release date has been set by Neon yet - stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Who's down?