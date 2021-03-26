First Red Band Trailer for James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Movie

"Who knows why madmen do what they do?" Warner Bros has revealed the first official red band trailer for James Gunn's new The Suicide Squad movie, a standalone sequel to the original Suicide Squad from 2017. Introducing a big batch of new characters. Holy smokes this looks awesome!! This ensemble anti-hero DC action comedy boasts one hell of an explosive ensemble cast, bringing back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. With a whole bunch of other exceptional talent: Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, David Dastmalchian, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Joaquín Cosío, Juan Diego Botto, and Taika Waititi as King Shark. It's clear that James Gunn was the perfect guy to handle this kind of ensemble madness, and I am so excited to see this. It seems like just the right kind of ridiculous wackiness. This is going to be a blast!! Dive right in.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the fun "Roll Call" teaser for Gunn's The Suicide Squad here, to see the first look again.

Super-Villains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady "Task Force X", where they are heavily-armed and dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. A standalone follow-up to first Suicide Squad (2017). The Suicide Squad is directed by American writer / filmmaker James Gunn, director of the movies Slither, Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 previously; he also wrote the screenplay for Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead and Greg McLean's The Belko Experiment. The screenplay is also written by James Gunn, based on the "Suicide Squad" comic book created by John Ostrander. Produced by Chuck Roven and Peter Safran. Featuring cinematography by Henry Braham (of Flyboys, The Golden Compass, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil). Warner Bros will release Gunn's The Suicide Squad in theaters nationwide on August 6th this summer. Follow @SuicideSquadWB. How does that look?