First Teaser for Action Comedy Sequel 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'

"I promised my therapist: no bodyguarding!" Lionsgate + Millennium Media present the first teaser trailer for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (also known as Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard without the "the"), a sequel to that action movie a few years ago. Did we need a sequel? No! But they made one anyway! So have fun. The wacky odd couple is still completing missions, but this time they get entangled with Sonia Kincaid, played by Salma Hayek. The trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman villain played by Antonio Banderas. Both Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson return, with a cast including Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, and featuring Richard E. Grant. This is an amusing teaser introducing us to the stakes and some of the action, and letting Ryan Reynolds run the show with all his kooky comedy. Fire it up.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Patrick Hughes' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, from YouTube:

The world's most lethal odd couple – the bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven entirety over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as…well, you'll have to see. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is once again directed by Australian filmmaker Patrick Hughes, of the first The Hitman's Bodyguard, plus the films Red Hill and The Expendables 3, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is by Tom O'Connor, Brandon Murphy, and Phillip Murphy; from characters created by Tom O'Connor. Lionsgate + Millennium Media will release The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard in theaters exclusively starting June 16th, 2021 in the summer. Who's down?