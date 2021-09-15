First Teaser for Amazon's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Series

"Someone must've said something?" Amazon has unveiled a teaser trailer for their new update on the horror I Know What You Did Last Summer, directed by filmmaker Craig William Macneill and exec produced by Sara Goodman. Made by Amazon Studios, Atomic Monster, Original Film, and Sony Pictures Television, this is also based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, same as the hit horror film from the 90s that starred Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar. In this new series, set in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. The cast includes Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, Sonya Balmores, and Bill Heck. It doesn't look like much of an update other than adding more partying + idiots into the mix. I guess that's the all the rage these days.

Here's the first teaser for Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer series, direct from YouTube:

Amazon Studio's I Know What You Did Last Summer is a modern take on the 1997 film that honors the same chilling premise – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. I Know What You Did Last Summer is directed by American filmmaker Craig William Macneill, director of the films The Afterlight, The Boy, and Lizzie previously, as well as work on TV shows including "Channel Zero" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina". The scripts are written by Lana Cho, Sara Goodman, and Gary Tieche. The project is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, which was also adapted for the 1997 film of the same name. Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Amazon will debut the new I Know What You Did Last Summer series streaming on Prime Video starting October 15th, ending with a finale on November 12th, 2021 this fall. Who's in?