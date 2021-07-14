First Teaser for Animated Film 'Titina' About a Dog on an Expedition

Meet Titina! Screen has released the first promo teaser trailer for an animation project from Norway called Titina, a story about a dog that joined an expedition in the 1920s. It's still in production and is expected to be completed sometime in 2022, for release in the fall next year in Norway. This teaser is being released as a Cannes Market promo to gain interest from international distributors. "It revolves around the adventures of real-life fox terrier called Titina, who gained celebrity status in the 1920s when she accompanied her master, the Italian aeronautic engineer Umberto Nobile, and Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen on an expedition to conquer the North pole in an airship. The adventure will be retold through her eyes as she becomes the first and last fox terrier to visit the North Pole, an environment to which she is wholly unsuited." This teaser also features a whale that she spots from the ship above. I'm already looking forward to seeing more from it.

Here's the first promo teaser trailer for Mikrofilm's Titina, direct from Screen's YouTube:

Two nobles and a lap dog on a dangerous quest to the North Pole. Screen describes the film as "inspired by the real-life story of a fox terrier that accompanied her master on a 1920s expedition to the North Pole in an air balloon." Titina is being directed by Norwegian animator Kajsa Næss, making her feature directorial debut after working on numerous short film projects previously. It is being produced by Mikrofilm in Norway (of Me And My Moulton), along with Belgium's Vivi Film (of The Triplets of Belleville, The Secret Of Kells). The screenplay is co-written by Kajsa Næss and Per Schreiner. The film is currently in production and will be completed next year for release worldwide. Norsk Film will release the film in Norway sometime later in 2022. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. How cute does this look so far?