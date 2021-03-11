First Teaser for Animated Horror 'The Spine of Night' SXSW Premiere

Whoa! "There are things that man must not know!" Yellow Veil Pictures has unveiled a teaser trailer for the "ultra-violent, epic fantasy set in a land of magic" animated feature called The Spine of Night, premiering at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival this month in the killer "Midnighters" section. "Ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs." The film is described as a "hand-rotoscoped epic fantasy inspired by the cult classic works of animators Ralph Bakshi and Frank Frazetta. The film is set in a fantasy land ripe with magic and intrigue where a dark force is unleashed sending mankind into an age of ruin." The impressive voice cast includes Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel, Joe Manganiello, Larry Fessenden, Nina Lisandrello, Abby Savage, Tom Lipinski, and Patrick Breen. This looks so gnarly!! Can't wait to watch this film at SXSW. Check out the first look below.

Here's the teaser trailer for Philip Gelatt & Morgan Galen King's The Spine of Night, from YouTube:

This epic begins many years ago when an ambitious young man steals forbidden knowledge from a sacred plant and, as he falls to its darker temptations, unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. As his power grows over the years, there are many who stand against him. Among them are a daring tomb-robber, star-crossed lovers, a maniacal necromancer, winged assassins, and an undying guardian. The Spine of Night is co-directed by filmmakers Philip Gelatt (writer / director of The Bleeding House, They Remain previously) and Morgan Galen King (his first feature film after the short Exordium), making their first project together. The screenplay is also written by Philip Gelatt & Morgan Galen King. It's produced by Will Battersby, Philip Gelatt, and Jean Rattle. This is premiering at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival this month in the Midnighters section. Follow the film on Facebook. Stay tuned for more updates + reviews. Who's down?