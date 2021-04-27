First Teaser for Animated 'Vivo' Musical Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda

Time to meet Vivo! Sony + Netflix have revealed the first teaser trailer for Vivo, a vibrant new musical from Sony Animation. Vivo, featuring all-new original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, will take audiences on an epic adventure to many unique locations around the world. Vivo is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds. Voice talent includes Lin-Manuel Miranda as Vivo, Buena Vista Social Club's Juan de Marcos González as Andres, Grammy-winning Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan as Marta, the love of Andres' life, newcomer Ynairaly Simo as Gabi, Andres' grand-niece, Zoe Saldana as Rosa, Gabi's mother, Michael Rooker as Lutador, a villainous Everglades python, Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer as a pair of spoonbills, Leslie David Baker as a Florida bus driver, and Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett as a trio of well-meaning but overzealous scout troopers. Just a quick first look, but so far so good. Check it out.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Kirk DeMicco & Brandon Jeffords' Vivo, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

An animated musical adventure that follows Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest "honey bear," voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda), who must find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor Andres (Buena Vista Social Club's Juan de Marcos González). Vivo is directed by American animation filmmaker Kirk DeMicco (director of Space Chimps, The Croods previously), and is co-directed by artist Brandon Jeffords (making his feature directorial debut; head of story on Smurfs: The Lost Village, and storyboard artist from Reel FX Creative Studios). The screenplay is written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The movie features original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and composed by Alex Lacamoire. Made at Sony Pictures Animation. Netflix will debut DeMicco & Jeffords' Vivo streaming exclusively starting sometime this summer - stay tuned for exact opening date. First impression?