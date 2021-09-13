First Teaser for Ava DuVernary's New Series 'Colin in Black & White'

"Then one day… we realize that the game we're playing is someone else's." Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for the new Ava DuVernary series titled Colin in Black & White, which is debuting at the Toronto Film Festival this month. This seems to be a follow-up to her award-winning dramatic series "When They See Us", which is one of the best series I've ever watched. Colin in Black & White is not a documentary, but it's a new Netflix docu-drama series developed by both Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, as a look back at Kaepernick's life. Similar to "When They See Us" in many ways. This dramatic series explores his high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist. Starring Jaden Michael as a young Colin, with Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman, and of course Colin Kaepernick as well. This is a slick teaser taking us through the years of Colin's youth, even though it doesn't have much footage. I'm definitely curious to see more from this - all good so far. "You don't know Kaepernick until you know Colin."

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for DuVernay & Kaepernick's Colin in Black & White, from YouTube:

From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black & White, a bold new limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. Colin in Black & White features episodes directed by Robert Townsend & Sheldon Candis & Ava DuVernay & Kenny Leon & Angel Kristi Williams. Created by Colin Kaepernick and filmmaker Ava DuVernay (of "When They See Us" and the films I Will Follow, Middle of Nowhere, Selma, A Wrinkle in Time). Featuring writing by Teri Schaffer, Michael Starrbury, Raynelle Swilling, Josiah Johnson, Evan Ball, plus Natasha Trotter. Netflix will debut Colin Black & White streaming on Netflix starting October 29th, 2021 this fall.