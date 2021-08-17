First Teaser for 'Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed' Doc

What happened to Bob Ross? This is not going to be a nice story! Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for a new art world documentary called Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, made by the doc filmmaker Joshua Rofé (director on Hulu's recent "Sasquatch" doc series). Everyone knows Bob Ross, the kind painter with big hair, and everyone loves him. But not many know the real story about what happened to his business, and the greedy people who took over. Unfortunately, this kind of story is so common these days it's not even surprising. But it is still very tragic. Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world's most famous art instructor. But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees. This trailer doesn't show anything, it's all about the "we can't show you for legal reasons - you have to watch the film to find out the real story." Which is chilling, but I'm sold. I need to watch this! I adore Bob Ross. Who doesn't?

Trailer (+ poster) for Joshua Rofé's doc Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, on YouTube:

The Netflix Original documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed brings us the shockingly untold story of the prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting. With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, painter Bob Ross encouraged everyone person met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way. The man who famously said that there were no mistakes - just happy accidents - has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. Beyond the iconic hair, soothing voice and nostalgic paintings lies a mystery that many have yet to discover. Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed is directed by American filmmaker Joshua Rofé, director of the other doc films Swift Current and Lost for Life previously, as well as Hulu's recent "Sasquatch" doc series and other TV work. Produced by Steven J. Berger, Joshua Rofé, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, and Divya D'Souza. Netflix will debut this doc streaming on August 25th, 2021 coming soon.