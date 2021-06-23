First Teaser for 'Compartment Number 6' Film Set on an Arctic Train

"I just miss the way she used to look at me…" ScreenDaily has revealed the first official promo trailer for a Finnish-Russian drama titled Compartment No. 6, originally known as Hytti nro 6 in Finnish. This is premiering in the Main Competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival coming up in just a few weeks. This is Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen's follow-up to his acclaimed Cannes 2016 hit film The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki. As a train weaves its way up to the arctic circle, two strangers share a journey that will change their perspective on life. A woman must spend her long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a Russian miner, and this strange and unusual unexpected encounter leads them to face the truth about their own yearning for human connection. Oooh. Starring Seidi Haarla & Yuriy Borisov. "The film is a real journey through Russia's society with two unforgettable characters," a producer states. "It is a generous homage to humanity, in all its contradictions." Sounds great and this first look footage has already piqued my interest.

Here's the first promo trailer for Juho Kuosmanen's Compartment No. 6, on YouTube (via ScreenDaily):

Compartment No. 6 is produced by Jussi Rantamäki for Finland’s Aamu Film Company, and tells the story of a Finnish woman who escapes an enigmatic love affair in Moscow by boarding a train to the arctic port of Murmansk. Forced to share the long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a Russian miner, the unexpected encounter leads them to face the truth about their own yearning for human connection. Compartment Number 6 (No. 6), originally known as Hytti nro 6 in Finnish, is directed by the award-winning Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen, of the films The Painting Sellers and The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki previously, as well as a number of shorts. The screenplay is by Andris Feldmanis, Juho Kuosmanen, and Livia Ulman; based on the novel by Rosa Liksom. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Main Competition section. No official release dates are set yet - stay tuned. First impression?