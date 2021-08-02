First Teaser for Creepy Spanish Horror 'La Abuela' aka 'Grandmother'

What's wrong with grandmother? Sony Pictures Spain has released the first official trailer for a new horror film titled La Abuela, the latest from [REC] 1-3 director Paco Plaza. This is already set to premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain before opening there starting in October, though there's no US release confirmed yet. A Paris model must return home to Madrid where her grandmother, who had brought her up, just had a stroke. But spending just a few days with this relative turns into an unexpected nightmare after she notices her grandmother acting strange. Vera Valdez stars as Pilar, her grandmother, with Almudena Amor as Susana, plus Karina Kolokolchykova, Chacha Huang, and Michael Collis. This trailer gets super creepy near the end, especially that shot of her standing there naked. Freaky. Glad to see Paco Plaza is still bringing us more unsettling original horror. Just hope this hits the US soon, too. Get a first look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Paco Plaza's La Abuela, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

Susana (Almudena Amor) must leave her life working as a model in Paris and return home to Madrid after she learns that her grandmother Pilar (Vera Valdez) – who raised her as her own after her parents died – has had a cerebral hemorrhage. Upon returning home, she attempts to find a long-term caretaker for Pilar, but what should be just a few days ends up becoming a genuine nightmare after Susana notices Pilar start to act strangely. La Abuela, also known as Grandmother in English, is directed by Spanish genre filmmaker Paco Plaza, director on the films Second Name, Romasanta: The Werewolf Hunt, [REC], [REC] 2, [REC] 3: Genesis, Verónica, and Eye for an Eye previously. The screenplay is written by Carlos Vermut. This will be premiering at the San Sebastian Film Festival this fall, before first opening in Spain starting in October later this year. No US release has been set - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Look scary?