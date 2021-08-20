First Teaser for Dutch Thriller 'Forever Rich' About a Young Rapper

"He's only in it for the money and the fame! Now he gets what he deserves." Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for the first Dutch Netflix original film, titled Forever Rich, the second feature by Dutch filmmaker Shady El-Hamus. The film tells the story of Richie, who wants to be rich and famous, and his journey to becoming the greatest rap artist in the Netherlands. One evening he is violently robbed by a group of teens and loses his most prized possession: an expensive watch. When images of the humiliating robbery go viral, his hard-earned reputation is damaged. Can Richie restore his image or will this be the end of his career? He decides to risk everything to polish his status again. This stars Jonas Smulders as Richie, with Daniel Kolf, Sinem Kavus, Hadewych Minis, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing, Mustafa Duygulu, and Yassin Dardour. It looks like a clever twist on the story of learning that not everything is about money and fame.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Shady El-Hamus' Forever Rich, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Forever Rich is an intense thriller from filmmaker Shady El-Hamus, known for De Libi. Up-and-coming rapper Richie (Jonas Smulders) is on the verge of his breakthrough. Right before the most important show of his career, he is robbed of his expensive watch by a group of armed teenagers. Set on revenge and saving his reputation, Richie embarks on a chase that pushes him further and further… Forever Rich is directed by up-and-coming Dutch filmmaker Shady El-Hamus, his second feature film after directing De Libi (aka About That Life) previously, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Shady El-Hamus and Jeroen Scholten van Aschat. It is the first Dutch Netflix-produced feature film. Netflix will debut Shady El-Hamus' Forever Rich streaming starting October 1st, 2021 this fall. Anyone into this?