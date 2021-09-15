First Teaser for 'Fluid Time' Romantic Thriller 'Needle in a Timestack'

"Don't regret the past… it's what brings us to where we need to be." Lionsgate has finally unveiled a teaser trailer for the sci-fi romantic thriller Needle in a Timestack, from director / producer John Ridley (of Jimi: All Is by My Side). Set in the near future, the film involves some kind of tech that lets people revisit the past somehow. Nick and Janine live in marital bliss until Janine's ex-husband warps time to try to tear them apart. As Nick's memories begin to disappear, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto - or let go of - everything he loves. "Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?" Needle in a Timestack stars Leslie Odom, Jr. & Cynthia Erivo, with Orlando Bloom, Freida Pinto, Jadyn Wong, Laysla De Oliveira, Hiro Kanagawa, and James Kirk. This seems like it might be good, but hard to tell from this footage, as it's not the first time love has been mixed with time travel (see: The Time Traveler's Wife). The shot of the city disappearing is the coolest shot in this.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for John Ridley's Needle in a Timestack, direct from YouTube:

If love is in the form of a circle, what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate? In this gripping, near-future love story directed by John Ridley, Nick and Janine (Leslie Odom, Jr. & Cynthia Erivo) live in marital bliss, until Janine’s ex-husband (Orlando Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart using Nick's college girlfriend (Frieda Pinto). As Nick's memories & reality disappear, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto — or let go of — everything he loves. Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion? Needle in a Timestack is directed by American producer / filmmaker John Ridley, of the films Cold Around the Heart and Jimi: All Is by My Side, plus the doc Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992, as well as lots of TV work including "American Crime" and "Guerrilla". The screenplay is also by John Ridley, adapted from the book of the same name by Robert Silverberg. Lionsgate will debut Needle in a Timestack in select US theaters + on VOD starting on October 15th, 2021 this fall.