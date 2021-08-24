First Teaser for Four More 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' Horror Films

"Terror comes in twos…" Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the next four films as part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror anthology. A "series of unique, unsettling thrillers, that showcase original genre stories from diverse casts and filmmakers," the first four films launched last year in October. The original concept for Welcome to the Blumhouse was a selection of eight films - and this is the second set of them arriving in October 2021 to finish up this original creation. These next four films due out soon this year are: Bingo Hell, starring Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake, Joshua Caleb Johnson; Black as Night, starring Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate, Keith David; Madres, starring Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill; and The Manor, starring Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett. This first look teaser introduces all four of them at once, with individual trailers on the way before their arrival this October. Revisit the first series of films here, and add these next four to your "Watch List" for this year.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Prime Video's Welcome to the Blumhouse 2021 films, from YouTube:

Amazon Prime Video's "Welcome to the Blumhouse" is an exciting series of eight unique, unsettling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling. They're all produced by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. This second slate once again showcases both well-established and breakout actors collaborating with emerging, predominantly female, directors. Amazon will launch the next selecton of four genre films as double features starting with: Bingo Hell, directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero (Source of Shadows, ABCs of Death 2.5) + written by Shane McKenzie, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Perry Blackshear, and Black as Night, directed by Maritte Lee Go (making her feature directorial debut) + written by Sherman Payne, both premiering on October 1st this fall. Launching the following week on October 8th is Madres, directed by Ryan Zaragoza (making his feature directorial debut) + written by Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione, and The Manor, written & directed by Axelle Carolyn (Soulmate, Tales of Halloween). We expect and hope them to continue this series in 2022 as well. Planning to watch them?