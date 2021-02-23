First Teaser for HBO's 'Tina' Documentary About Singer Tina Turner

"I'm here for you." HBO has revealed the first teaser trailer for a new music doc called Tina, profiling the legendary singer Tina Turner. "Simply the best." This documentary will be premiering at the Berlin Film Festival in a few weeks, then will debut on HBO for streaming later in March. Made by the Academy Award-winning filmmakers behind the docs Undefeated, I Am Dying, and L.A. 92 previously. Featuring a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos, and new interviews, including with the singer herself, Tina presents an unvarnished and dynamic account of the life and career of music icon Tina Turner. Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder, playwright Katori Hall and Tina's husband Erwin Bach are among the interviews in the intimate documentary. It's described as "the defining and inspirational record of one of the greatest survivors in modern music" by Berlinale. This is going to be good.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Daniel Lindsay & T.J. Martin's doc Tina, direct from HBO's YouTube:

