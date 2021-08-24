First Teaser for Jorge R. Gutiérrez's Animation 'Maya and the Three'

"She looks like a real princess." Netflix has revealed the teaser trailer for an animation series titled Maya and the Three, the latest creation from acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Jorge R. Gutiérrez (of The Book of Life), who is also well known on Twitter as @mexopolis. His new film is actually a series: "An Animated Event Told in 9 Chapters." In a mythical world, where magic is real and four kingdoms rule, there lives a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya. Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy but can she defeat the gods and save humankind? The teaser footage also comes with an epic voice cast reveal – Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Sandra Equihua, Wyclef Jean, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza, plus Rita Moreno. I really dig the look of this, the style is so freakin' cool and super vibrant. This is going to rule.

In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave, rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family's secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods’ vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind. Maya and the Three is directed by Mexican animator / filmmaker Jorge R. Gutiérrez, director of the animated film The Book of Life previously, as well as work on the TV series "We the People" plus other short films and projects. The series features 9 episodes written by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Silvia Olivas, Doug Langdale, Candie Kelty Langdale; with Jeff Ranjo as head of story. Netflix will debut the Maya and the Three series streaming sometime later this fall. Stay tuned for the exact date. Looking good?