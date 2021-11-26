First Teaser for Korean Sci-Fi Series 'The Silent Sea' Set on the Moon

"What do you think you'll find in here?" Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for a mysterious new Korean sci-fi series titled The Silent Sea, arriving on Netflix in December. Not too long! Set in the future, when the planet suffers from a lack of water & food caused by desertification. Yoon Jae is a soldier for the space agency. He is selected for a team to travel to the moon. Their mission is to find a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station. During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, they try to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in classified secrets. But one by one, they start to end up dead… "A suspenseful sci-fi mystery set on a lunar base." The title is a reference to the real Sea of Tranquility, which is 544 miles in diameter, and is also where Apollo 11 first landed in 1969. This stars Bae Doona (best known as Sonmi-451 in Cloud Atlas), Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, Lee Mu-saeng, and Lee Sung-wook. There's a few "I wonder what she is looking at?!" shots. I definitely want to find out what's going on.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Choi Hang-Yong's The Silent Sea, from Netflix's YouTube:

"An abandoned lunar base. A mission with a 10% survival rate. One by one, crew members end up dead." Set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification, The Silent Sea is the story of the members of a special team sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon. The Silent Sea, also known as Goyo-eui bada in Korean, is written by and showrun by Korean writer / filmmaker Eun-kyo Park, screenwriter on Crush and Blush, The Naked Kitchen, Bong Joon-ho's Mother, and The Great Battle previously. The series is directed by Choi Hang-Yong, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. The show is an adaptation of his 2014 sci-fi short The Sea of Tranquility. Executive produced by Jung Woo-sung. Netflix will debut all 8 episodes of The Silent Sea series streaming on Netflix starting on December 24th, 2021 at the end of this year. Look any good? Who wants to watch?