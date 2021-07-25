First Teaser for Matthias Schweighöfer's Fun 'Army of Thieves' Film

"This is about becoming legends." Netflix has revealed an impressive first teaser for a film titled Army of Thieves, a spin-off prequel for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Directed by and starring German actor Matthias Schweighöfer as the safecracker Ludwig Dieter, the film is about his escapades early on just six years before the Vegas heist just as the start of the outbreak. He is hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist with the help of a misfit crew of aspiring thieves. The tagline for the original teaser poster was "More Safes, Less Zombies" - to give you an idea of what this film is all about. In addition to Schweighöfer, it also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen. Dieter is one of the best characters in Army of the Dead, and it's still amazing to me that only took a few months for Netflix to make an entire film he directed expanding his story. And with a snazzy ensemble cast to boot, too.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Matthias Schweighöfer's Army of Thieves, from YouTube:

In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. Army of Thieves is directed by the German actor / filmmaker Matthias Schweighöfer, director of the films What a Man, The Break Up Man, Joy of Fatherhood, and Der Nanny previously, as well as the "You Are Wanted" TV series. The screenplay is written by Shay Hatten, based on a story by Zack Snyder & Shay Hatten. A prequel to Army of the Dead. Produced by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Dan Maag, and Matthias Schweighöfer. Netflix will debut Schweighöfer's upcoming Army of Thieves film streaming sometime later this fall - stay tuned for an exact date. First impression? How does it look?