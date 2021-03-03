First Teaser for Netflix's 'The Divine Ponytail' Film on Roberto Baggio

"Where my ability ends… my faith begins." Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for a new sports film titled in full Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, also known as Il Divin Codino (which is just "The Divine Ponytail") in Italian. The Netflix feature is a chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches. He inspired entire generations to play football. And not only that. A unique footballer, capable of thrilling fans all over the world. This is not a documentary, but a fictionalization, starring Andrea Arcangeli as Roberto Baggio. The feature film will "look at key moments from his 22-year career, including that penalty kick in the 1994 World Cup final and his contentious move from Fiorentina to Juventus. It will also take a closer look at the man himself, his relationship with his family, and his Buddhist beliefs." Very interesting. The cast includes Valentina Bellè, Thomas Trabacchi, Andrea Pennacchi, and Antonio Zavatteri. Check out the first look trailer below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Letizia Lamartire's doc The Divine Ponytail, from Netflix's YouTube:

The man who inspired entire generations to play football. And not only that. A unique footballer, capable of thrilling fans all over the world. The Divine Ponytail’s story is coming to Netflix. Biographical film about Italian footballer Roberto Baggio, a man who inspired entire generations to play football. A unique footballer, capable of thrilling fans all over the world. Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, also known as Il Divin Codino in Italian, is directed by Italian filmmaker Letizia Lamartire, director of the film Saremo Giovani e Bellissimi previously, as well as one short and the TV show "Baby". It's produced by Marco De Angelis and Nicola De Angelis. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Lamartire's The Divine Ponytail film streaming worldwide on May 26th, 2021 this summer. Who's down?