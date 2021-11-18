First Teaser for 'Pam & Tommy' Starring Lily James & Sebastian Stan

"It's like we're seeing something we're not supposed to be seeing. Which it kinda what makes it so hot." Hulu has unveiled the first look teaser trailer for Pam & Tommy, the new mini-series about the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The series has already earned some buzz for how much the lead actors have completely transformed to play Pam & Tommy, the infamous couple known worldwide for their leaked sex tape. The show will focus on their time following the release of their infamous unauthorized sex tape which was recorded privately during their honeymoon. Lily James and Sebastian Stan play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The cast also includes Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling. Featuring a few episodes directed by Craig Gillespie, of the films Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, I Tonya, and Cruella. This looks as kooky and wild and debaucherous as expected! This will be worth a watch.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Hulu's Pam & Tommy series, direct from YouTube:

About the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, following the release of their infamous unauthorized sex tape which was recorded privately during their honeymoon. Pam & Tommy is a series with episodes directed by filmmakers Craig Gillespie (director of the films Mr. Woodcock, Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, Million Dollar Arm, The Finest Hours, I Tonya, Cruella), and Gwyneth Horder-Payton (TV director on "Tyrant", "9-1-1", "Pose", "American Horror Story", "The Politician", "Big Sky"), and Hannah Fidell (director of the films We're Glad You're Here, A Teacher, 6 Years, The Long Dumb Road). The scripts are written by Robert Siegel, who is also showrunner. Based on the article by Amanda Chicago Lewis. It's produced by Dave Franco, Evan Goldberg, Sue Naegle, Seth Rogen, and Dylan Sellers. Hulu will debut the Pam & Tommy series streaming on Hulu on February 2nd, 2022. First impression? Who's in?