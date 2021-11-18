MOVIE TRAILERS

First Teaser for 'Pam & Tommy' Starring Lily James & Sebastian Stan

by
November 18, 2021
Source: YouTube

Pam & Tommy Trailer

"It's like we're seeing something we're not supposed to be seeing. Which it kinda what makes it so hot." Hulu has unveiled the first look teaser trailer for Pam & Tommy, the new mini-series about the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The series has already earned some buzz for how much the lead actors have completely transformed to play Pam & Tommy, the infamous couple known worldwide for their leaked sex tape. The show will focus on their time following the release of their infamous unauthorized sex tape which was recorded privately during their honeymoon. Lily James and Sebastian Stan play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The cast also includes Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling. Featuring a few episodes directed by Craig Gillespie, of the films Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, I Tonya, and Cruella. This looks as kooky and wild and debaucherous as expected! This will be worth a watch.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Hulu's Pam & Tommy series, direct from YouTube:

Pam & Tommy Teaser

About the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, following the release of their infamous unauthorized sex tape which was recorded privately during their honeymoon. Pam & Tommy is a series with episodes directed by filmmakers Craig Gillespie (director of the films Mr. Woodcock, Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, Million Dollar Arm, The Finest Hours, I Tonya, Cruella), and Gwyneth Horder-Payton (TV director on "Tyrant", "9-1-1", "Pose", "American Horror Story", "The Politician", "Big Sky"), and Hannah Fidell (director of the films We're Glad You're Here, A Teacher, 6 Years, The Long Dumb Road). The scripts are written by Robert Siegel, who is also showrunner. Based on the article by Amanda Chicago Lewis. It's produced by Dave Franco, Evan Goldberg, Sue Naegle, Seth Rogen, and Dylan Sellers. Hulu will debut the Pam & Tommy series streaming on Hulu on February 2nd, 2022. First impression? Who's in?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here