First Teaser for Raimi's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

"I never meant for any of this to happen…" Marvel has unveiled a teaser trailer for the next sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, opening in theaters in May of 2022 next summer. This teaser originally played at the end of the credits for Spider-Man: No Way Home, because it connects directly with that movie. After Strange opened the Multiverse for Peter Parker, causing the calamity that appears in that movie, things have been knocked out of balance and they don't know what will happen next. "The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." Exact plot details are unknown so far, but this teaser clearly hints at the appearance of an Evil Strange, along with Wanda helping the Good Doctor try & make sense of the many Multiverses. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, with a cast including Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, and Xochitl Gomez. And best of all, Sam Raimi is directing this one! His first movie since 2013. Can't wait to see what he's cooking up - because so far this looks VERY psychedelic and epicly mind-bending. Bring on the Madness of Multiverses.

Teaser trailer (+ poster) for Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, on YouTube:

“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the first season of "Loki", Dr. Stephen Strange's continuing research on the Time Stone is hindered by a friend-turned-enemy, resulting in Strange unleashing unspeakable evil. Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by the beloved American genre filmmaker Sam Raimi, director of many films including It's Murder!, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, Crimewave, Darkman, The Quick and the Dead, A Simple Plan, For Love of the Game, The Gift, Spider-Man 1-3, Drag Me to Hell, and Oz the Great and Powerful previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett; based on the Marvel comics by Steve Ditko & Stan Lee. Produced by Kevin Feige; executive produced by Scott Derrickson. Disney will debut Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters everywhere starting May 6th, 2022 next summer. First impression? Excited already?