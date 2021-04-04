First Teaser for Samurai Anime Series 'Yasuke' with LaKeith Stanfield

"A true warrior, above all else, prays for peace… But today we fight for the future of Japan!" Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for a new anime series titled Yasuke, from artist / creator Lesean Thomas (of "The Boondocks", "Black Dynamite"). Yasuke is a six-episode series set in alternate fantastical Japan during the feudal era. The story is about a samurai warrior who must return to his life of violence in order to protect a mysterious girl. When a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport the child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords. The story of Yasuke, the first African samurai who actually served with the legendary Oda Nobunaga, will be released to the world. Featuring the voice of LaKeith Stanfield as "Yasuke". This is a first look teaser but it's awesome introduction to this new creation, and that's why we're featuring this new series trailer anyway.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Lesean Thomas' anime Yasuke series, direct from Netflix:

In an alternate-reality version of feudal Japan reimagined with magic and advanced mech technology, a boatman named Yasuke (LaKeith Stanfield) puts his storied past as a legendary ronin known as the "Black Samurai" behind him. But when he encounters a girl with mysterious powers after a village is attacked by a warlord, Yasuke finds himself in the middle of a power struggle between rival daimyo as well as dealing with dark supernatural elements as he protects the young child. Yasuke is a series created & directed by American animation filmmaker Lesean Thomas, co-director on the animated "The Boondocks" and "Black Dynamite" series previously, and a talented storyboard artist on many other series as well. The scripts for all the episodes are written by Nick Jones Jr. and Lesean Thomas. Featuring music by Flying Lotus. Netflix will release Thomas' Yasuke series streaming starting on April 29th this spring. First impression? Look good?