MOVIE TRAILERS

First Teaser for Studio Ponoc's New Animated Film 'The Imaginary'

by
December 8, 2021
Source: YouTube

The Imaginary Trailer

"Birds no one's ever seen… Flowers no one's ever seen…" The next new film from Studio Ponoc! This is the animation studio in Japan that is known as the successor to Studio Ghibli - they already released Mary and the Witch's Flower, Mirai, and Modest Heroes in the last few years. Their next feature film is titled The Imaginary, adapted from the best-selling book "The Imaginary" by A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett. The story is about a boy named Rudger, created in the mind of a your girl. Rudger and his new friends in "The Imaginaries Town" embark on an adventure no one can see at the risk of the futures and fates of those they love. This sounds quite lovely. No voice cast has been announced yet, and nothing else has been confirmed other than the title. It's being directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, who Isao Takahata once called "the one who will evolve animation", and is the culmination of his 50-year career. Not much footage but looks good so far.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary, direct from YouTube:

The Imaginary Poster

Born from a young girl's imagination, Rudger is a boy that no one can see, who lives in a world where imaginations can live and be eaten by others. The Imaginary is an extraordinarily touching and beautiful hand-drawn fantasy film in which Rudger and his new friends in "The Imaginaries Town" embark on an adventure no one can see at the risk of the futures and fates of those they love. The Imaginary is directed by Japanese animation filmmaker Yoshiyuki Momose, director of the movie NiNoKuni previously, and work as an animation director on "Belle and Sebastian", "The Gutsy Frog", "Perrine", and Sankokushi. The screenplay is adapted from the best-selling book "The Imaginary" by A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett. Made by Studio Ponoc. The Imaginary will debut first in Japan starting in summer 2022. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned more updates. For additional info, visit the film's official website. First impression?

Find more posts: Animation, First Look, To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here