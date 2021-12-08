First Teaser for Studio Ponoc's New Animated Film 'The Imaginary'

"Birds no one's ever seen… Flowers no one's ever seen…" The next new film from Studio Ponoc! This is the animation studio in Japan that is known as the successor to Studio Ghibli - they already released Mary and the Witch's Flower, Mirai, and Modest Heroes in the last few years. Their next feature film is titled The Imaginary, adapted from the best-selling book "The Imaginary" by A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett. The story is about a boy named Rudger, created in the mind of a your girl. Rudger and his new friends in "The Imaginaries Town" embark on an adventure no one can see at the risk of the futures and fates of those they love. This sounds quite lovely. No voice cast has been announced yet, and nothing else has been confirmed other than the title. It's being directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, who Isao Takahata once called "the one who will evolve animation", and is the culmination of his 50-year career. Not much footage but looks good so far.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary, direct from YouTube:

Born from a young girl's imagination, Rudger is a boy that no one can see, who lives in a world where imaginations can live and be eaten by others. The Imaginary is an extraordinarily touching and beautiful hand-drawn fantasy film in which Rudger and his new friends in "The Imaginaries Town" embark on an adventure no one can see at the risk of the futures and fates of those they love. The Imaginary is directed by Japanese animation filmmaker Yoshiyuki Momose, director of the movie NiNoKuni previously, and work as an animation director on "Belle and Sebastian", "The Gutsy Frog", "Perrine", and Sankokushi. The screenplay is adapted from the best-selling book "The Imaginary" by A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett. Made by Studio Ponoc. The Imaginary will debut first in Japan starting in summer 2022. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned more updates. For additional info, visit the film's official website. First impression?