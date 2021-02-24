First Teaser for Super Power Martial Arts Animated Feature 'Master'

"Get ready" for something new! Steamroller Studios has revealed their teaser trailer for an indie animation project called Master, now in the works from animator / filmmaker Jamaal Bradley. He's the same that made the outstanding animated short Substance a few years back, and is now developing this kick ass new project. "The goal is to showcase a powerful young lady who is strong in mind and body using the fantastic elements of animation." The story follows Olivia, a once promising martial arts champion endowed with superpowers, who is on a journey to get her family to what she believes is a better life. It's just a cool reveal teaser with one sequence, but it sets the tone and introduces us to Olivia, and it's a must watch first look. Have to wait to see how it develops and when it'll be ready for release - but I'm excited to see more already.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Jamaal Bradley's Master, tip from Cartoon Brew:

Master follows the story of Olivia, a once promising martial arts champion endowed with superpowers, who is on a journey to guide her family to what she believes is a better life. Along the way, she discovers that the life she is leaving behind is the one she should be fighting for. Master is written and directed by American animator / filmmaker Jamaal Bradley (follow him @JamaalBradley), making his first feature following a few other short films, including the award-winning Substance previously. He used to work as an animator for Dreamworks Animation, and is now at Valve Software in animation, and also runs his own animation studio called Steamroller Studios making this now. This project is also executive produced by Peter Ramsey, of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It's currently still in the works, and no release dates are set yet. Read a full interview for more info on Master via Cartoon Brew. How cool does that look so far?